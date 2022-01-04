Excitel to Give One Day of Free Internet With New SLA to Customers

Excitel, one of the fastest-growing internet service providers (ISPs) in the country has just announced that it has updated its service level agreement (SLA) for strengthening the after-sales and customer service commitment. With the new update to its SLA, Excitel will give one day of free internet to customers if their connectivity or outage issues are not resolved for four or more hours. This announcement is in line with the company’s commitment to resolving customer problems as soon as possible.

Excitel Aiming to Resolve Any and All Problems Within Four Hours

With the new announcement, Excitel has said that it is looking to resolve all the customer problems when it comes to connectivity within four hours. This is an excellent initiative that will give customers peace of mind as they won’t have to live without strong and high-speed internet connectivity for long periods.

If there’s any instance where the company fails to resolve the service disruption issue within four hours, it will give the affected customers one full day of additional service. It is worth noting that this kind of SLA is not provided by any other broadband company in the country.

Excitel already offers some of the most affordable broadband plans with no fair-usage-policy (FUP) limits on consumption of data in a month.

Excitel Now Has 650k Subscribers Now

Vivek Raina, co-founder and CEO, Excitel, said the company has seen exponential growth in the addition of subscribers and has over 650k users now. The internet service provider (ISP) is closing in on the million subscriber mark and also expanding services to new cities of the country.

Excitel has also bumped up its broadband offerings with the inclusion of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platforms. The 300 Mbps plan offers users OTT benefits if they purchase it for at least three months. Then there is the 100 Mbps plan that could be purchased by the users for at least three months on top of which a subscription to the OTT Entertainment 2.0 plan could be purchased for Rs 799 per month + taxes.