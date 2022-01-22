Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Reduced in India

Samsung had recently launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for the Indian market. It has not even been two weeks, and the smartphone’s price has been reduced. To recall, Samsung had launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in two variants in India with – a) 8GB+128GB and b) 8GB+256GB for Rs 54,999 and Rs 58,999.

But now, the smartphone’s price has been reduced significantly. The base variant is available for a discount of Rs 5,000, which makes its effective price Rs 49,999, and the superior variant with more internal storage is available for Rs 53,999. The offers are available for customers on the official platform of Amazon India.

Not just this, but customers can get additional discounts if they go with the bank offers. With a Bank of Baroda card, users can save an additional 10% (up to Rs 1250) on the purchase. There’s a similar offer with the American Express credit card where the customer can save up to Rs 1500. What’s noteworthy here is that Samsung is not even running a big sale on its platform right now. We might see the price of the device going down further during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for additional protection. It runs on the powerful Exynos 2100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will boot in Android 12 out of the box (One UI 4.0).

There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear (12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 12MP wide-angle-sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor). The device also has a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

It packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The device also supports 15W fast wireless charging.