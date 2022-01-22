Micromax In Note 2 4G Launch Confirmed for January 25, 2022

Micromax is again going to try and scoop up some of the market shares by launching a new smartphone called ‘In Note 2 4G’ on January 25, 2022, in India. The launch has been confirmed by the company through a tweet. The only thing that Micromax revealed about the smartphone was its “Dazzling Glass Finish”. While the teaser shared by the company doesn’t reveal much in terms of specifications, one can notice the design a little.

The device seems to have a fairly large chin and narrow bezels on three sides, along with a punch-hole cutout in the front housing the selfie-sensor.

Micromax In Note 2 4G Dons a Design Highly Inspired by Galaxy S21 Series

Micromax In Note 2 4G shared on the teaser looks a lot inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear, along with an LED flash. The teaser has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart exclusively. The In Note 2 might come in two different colours, including Brown and Blue.

The ‘in’ branding at the rear is at the bottom of the device. There’s no confirmation on the other specifications of the device as of now. But since the launch date is so nearby, more leaks and reveals from the company as well as tipsters should follow.

Micromax In Note 1 was an impressive smartphone for the price it was selling at. The In Note 1 sported a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device had a big 6.67-inch full-HD+ IPS display with support for maximum brightness of 450nits and had a 21:9 aspect ratio. The Micromax In Note 1 also featured a quad-camera setup at the rear.

Most likely, the Micromax In Note 2 4G will also feature a MediaTek chipset as it would allow the company to price the device even more affordable.