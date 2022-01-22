Jio, Vi and Airtel Offer These Strange Daily Data Plans

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) all offer 2.5GB daily data prepaid plans. Not a lot of people want these plans as they offer a strange amount of data, but if you are looking for one, here are all the options that you will get from the top private telecom operators in the country. Note that we have already made a comparison between the same, click here if you want to know which telco offers the best 2.5GB daily data plan.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers a single 2.5GB daily data pack, and it is not meant for everyone. This plan is only good for people who are looking for a long-term prepaid plan. Jio’s 2.5GB daily data prepaid plan comes for Rs 2,999 and offers a total validity of 365 days. Users also get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and access to additional benefits, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers its 2.5GB daily data prepaid plan for Rs 449. This plan comes with a shorter validity of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included, such as Amazon Prime Mobile Video Edition free trial for one month, Apollo 24|7 Circle, Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and more.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers its 2.5GB daily data prepaid plan for Rs 409. It is cheaper than what Airtel offers to the users and also comes with a short validity of 28 days. With this plan as well, users get 100 SMS/day along with truly unlimited voice calling. Additional benefits bundled with this plan include Vi Movies & TV VIP access, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer. In the short term, Vodafone Idea’s 2.5GB daily data prepaid plan seems like the best option, and in the long term, there’s only one option, so users don’t have much choice.