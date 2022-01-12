Jio, Airtel, and Vi Offer 2.5GB Daily Data Plans, Whose Is Better?

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio all offer 2.5GB daily data prepaid plans. The only thing worth noting here is that Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel offer their 2.5GB daily data prepaid plans with a very short validity of 28 days, while Reliance Jio offers its same plan for 365 days. So if you are looking for this sort of plan with short-term validity, go for Vodafone Idea or Airtel, and if you are looking for something like for long-term, Jio is the way to go. Let’s check the individual benefits of the plans.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea 2.5GB Daily Data Plans Compared

Reliance Jio recently introduced its 2.5GB daily data plan. It comes for Rs 2999 and offers fast internet with the first 2.5GB of daily data to the consumers, which will reduce to 64 Kbps post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. Along with this, consumers get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. The total data offered by this plan is 912.5GB, and users also get the additional benefits of JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema.

Bharti Airtel’s 2.5GB daily data plan comes for a price of 449 and has a very short validity of 28 days. Post consumption of FUP data, the speed for this plan will also drop to 64 Kbps. Users will get access to Airtel Thanks benefits which includes free Airtel Xstream Premium, FASTag cashback, Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for one month, and more. Of course, there will also be unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included with the pack.

Lastly, Vodafone Idea’s 2.5GB daily data plan is available for Rs 409, and it is the cheapest on the list. But even this plan comes with a very short validity of 28 days. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan as well. But there are additional Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as well as free over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Vi Movies & TV for the consumers. The Vi Hero Unlimited benefits include additional offers such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

In comparison, the prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is the best way to go if you are thinking of going for a short-term 2.5GB daily data plan. If thinking about the long-term, you don’t really have any other option than Reliance Jio, which is also not a bad deal.