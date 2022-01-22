Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Annual Prepaid Plans with 1.5GB Daily Data

Airtel, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans with various validity options. Among the gamut of plans, yearly plans provide some value for money and come with year-long subscriptions to popular OTT services. They also save subscribers from future tariff hikes for a year and eliminate the hassles of recharging every month. Here we check out some annual prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of daily data.

Annual Prepaid Plans from Jio, Airtel, and Vi Offering 1.5GB of Daily Data

Reliance Jio has one annual prepaid plan at Rs 2545, offering 1.5GB of data per day. The plan comes with a validity of 336 days and provides unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day. The plan may not appeal to subscribers looking forward to OTT services, as it offers access only to Jio streaming apps, including JioTV and JioCinema.

Vi annual prepaid plan offering 1.5GB data/day comes at Rs 2899. The subscriber can get 365 days of truly unlimited calls and 100 SMS/day under the plan. Vi’s flagship free night data offer from 12 am to 6 am, provision to transfer unused data to the weekend, up to 2GB of backup data every month, and access to Vi Movies & TV are the other benefits.

For subscribers who wish to get OTT streaming benefits with the annual prepaid plan, Vi offers a yearly prepaid plan at Rs 3099. The plan comes with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 for free and provides access to Vi Movies and TV. The subscriber can get truly unlimited calls, 1.5 GB/day and 100 SMS/day under the plan in terms of call, data, and text message benefits. Similar to Vi annual plan at Rs 2899, the plan comes with free night data offer from 12 am to 6 am, weekend data rollover, and up to 2GB of backup data every month.

Interestingly, Airtel does not offer unlimited annual plans with a 1.5GB/day data benefit. The nearest offer in this range for Airtel subscribers is to choose is a yearly plan offering 2GB/day data. Two plans are available with 2GB/day benefits – at Rs 2999 and Rs 3359. While Rs 2999 targets subscribers who are not anticipating many OTT benefits, Rs 3359 plan offers a one-year mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. Both Airtel prepaid plans offer unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, a 30-day trial to Amazon Prime, and Airtel Thanks App benefits.