Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC Website

Samsung is soon expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series as well as its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. There already have been multiple rumours that have surfaced online regarding the devices in the above-mentioned series. It is expected that the Galaxy S22 series will include Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models. The smartphones are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup which consists of Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets in the month of February. According to a recent report, the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have apparently been spotted at Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website.

The report comes in from MySmartPrice which suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ was spotted on the NBTC website and the model number of the device is said to be SM-S906E, and on the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was spotted at the same certification site with model number SM-X906B. According to the benchmarking site, Tab S8 Ultra will arrive with 5G as well as LTE connectivity. Furthermore, a report from 91mobiles suggests that Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was spotted on the official company website which suggests that the launch of the device is on the horizon.

Expected Specifications for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The upcoming Tab S8 Ultra appeared for a short duration on the website and was then removed immediately. According to a screenshot of the device, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra might arrive with a hole-punch cutout display. It is expected that the device will come featuring a 14.6-inch (2,960×1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a notch.

In addition to this, the upcoming tablet could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the tablet could come with a dual selfie camera setup with 12MP each and at the rear, the device could feature a 13MP sensor alongside a 6MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Additional features of the device are expected to include an under-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and Dolby Atmos quad-speaker unit.