Moto Edge X30 Launched with the Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

Motorola has just launched its first device under the flagship Edge series – Moto Edge X30 in China. The launch of the smartphone has officially made it the world’s first device with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor. Several speculations have been made about the device in the past, and affirming to those; Moto Edge X30 has become the first device to have a 60MP selfie camera. A version of the handset has also been launched that has under the display front camera. It is also expected that the device will make its global debut as Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Mentioned below are the details and price of the all-new Moto Edge X30.

Specifications of Moto Edge X30

The Moto Edge X30 comes with a display featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 10-bit panel that is HDR10+ certified. Under the hood, the smartphone has the latest processor from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is built on Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process and is based upon ARM v9 architecture. The octa-core processor features a Cortex X2 based Kryo Prime core clocked at 3.0GHz, Three A710 based Kryo performance cores operating at 2.50GHz, and four A510 based Kryo efficiency cores running at 1.80GHz.

Talking about the storage of the device, Moto Edge X30 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has the latest version of Google’s mobile OS – Android 12 along with MyUI 3.0.

As speculated earlier, the camera module of the device has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a primary sensor of 50MP that also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The device also features a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a powerful 60MP sensor at the front for the first time on any smartphone.

Furthermore, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 68W fast charge technology. The device features a USB Type-C charging port and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

Moto Edge X30 is available in three storage variants. The version with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage is priced at RMB 3,199, which amounts to somewhere around Rs 37,922. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the handset is priced at RMB 3,399, which is approximately Rs. 40,293). Whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will cost RMB 3,599, which amounts to somewhere around Rs. 42,664. Moreover, the under the display camera variant of the device comes with only 12GB + 256GB storage variant and is priced at RMB 3,999, which amounts to around Rs 47,406.

The device is said to be available in two colour variants – Black and Pearl White.