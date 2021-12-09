Smartphones Sales Through Online Mode Increases as Compared to Last Year

According to a recent report, around 50% of the total smartphones sales in India was made online, which in comparison to last year is more than one-third. The switch in the tendency of users to purchase the devices online rather than offline can be credited to the impacts of Covid-19 and the increased number of causalities witnessed during the second wave in 2021. Furthermore, it was also suggested that 15% of smartphones were bought by the customers that fall in the affordable premium or premium range which is more than Rs 30,000. Last year the stat for the same was only about 7%.

The Change in Trends

As per a recent survey, the movement restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the pandemic forced consumers to purchase smartphones via online stores. The survey suggests that 47% of smartphones were purchased in 2020 through online modes, and this year the stat rose to around 53%. The offline mode, on the other hand, witnessed 63% of smartphone purchases in 2020, which reduced to around 37% in 2021.

The survey firm said in a statement said that reverse migration of knowledge workers from big cities to smaller cities greatly influenced the trend of buying handsets online. Moreover, the online options provide users with additional discounts, variations and pricing benefits which makes it a more compelling option in comparison to the offline modes.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that the source of information for consumers about smartphones also changed in the past couple of years. People have been relying more on YouTubers and social media influencers to know about the devices rather than word of mouth from friends or family. In the same pattern, TV advertisements and comparison websites were given preference over review sites and online articles by the population while deciding to purchase the smartphone.

As stated above, there has been a significant rise in the purchase of affordable premium and premium models of smartphones, the reason for which may be attributed to increased savings due to work from home situations. According to the research firm, smartphones have become a necessity in lives of the people with a significant rise in virtual connectivity. Consequently, the market is witnessing changes as people are looking to purchase their next smartphone from a higher-priced brand.