DishNXT HD STB Comes With Rs 2,000 Benefit and 5 Year Warranty

Dish TV, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in the country, offers an HD Set-Top Box (STB) called DishNXT HD. While people are shifting to Android or Smart STBs, there are many who are satisfied with their HD STBs. The DishNXT HD STB is available for customers across India and offers a host of features. It falls under the affordable range and is also backed with some of the best DTH packs that you can buy in India. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of this STB.

DishNXT HD STB Features/Specifications

DishNXT HD comes with support for stereophonic sound, which is great for people who want a higher quality sound experience while watching their favourite content. Further, the STB allows users to set reminders of their favourite shows so that they never miss out on anything.

Obviously, the STB supports content in HD resolution. There are multiple HD channel packs on offer from Dish TV that one can buy. Further, users can watch most of the channels in different regional languages.

Let’s check out the price of the DishNXT HD STB

DishNXT HD STB Price

The DishNXT HD STB comes for a price of Rs 1,590. It also comes with a one-month subscription to a channel pack. Further, the STB comes with a 5-year warranty, so you should not worry even if you plan to use it for the long term. On top of this, users get Rs 2,000 worth of coupons from CouponDuniya.

If you want the Android STB from Dish TV, it will cost Rs 2,499 and will again come with a warranty and Rs 2,000 worth of coupons from CouponDuniya. There are also long-term recharge offers that Dish TV is offering where recharging with a 12 months plan can give users up to 30 days of free service. There are more offers that you can check out from the company on its website.