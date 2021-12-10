The speed of the internet is a source of concern for the users. While most affordable broadband plans come with a speed of up to 300 Mbps, premium plans from popular service providers offer up to 1 Gbps speed. A few broadband plans from telecom service providers – Airtel, JioFiber, Mahanagar Telecom Nagar Limited (MTNL), Tata Sky broadband, and ACT – deliver 1 Gbps speed.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 1 Gbps Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber is an ultra-fast broadband offering that provides internet at 1 Gbps speed. The plan’s price tag comes at an expensive end, at Rs 3999 per month. The other benefits of the plan include unlimited landline calls to any network in India along with Airtel Thanks benefits, including streaming benefits of three months Netflix subscription, one-year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

JioFiber 1 Gbps Plan

JioFiber’s Rs 3999 monthly plan promises unlimited data at 1 Gbps upload, and 1 Gbps download speed. The attraction of the plan is a gamut of OTT subscriptions it provides. There are many entertainment apps to access, from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Voot Select, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, to JioCinema and JioSaavn.

Airtel Xstream vs JioFiber Broadband Plan

Between Airtel Xstream Fiber plan of Rs 3999 and JioFiber’s Rs 3999 monthly plan, JioFiber wins for its premium OTT benefits. It is a plan that targets home networks, primarily for entertainment purposes. However, if the user is looking for a plan for work or office, Airtel’s Xstream Fiber could be a choice.

Tata Sky broadband plan offering 1 Gbps speed

Tata Sky’s 1 Gbps broadband plan at Rs 3600 per month is another affordable gigabit plan in India. The plan offers. 3.3TB or 3,300GB fair usage policy (FUP) data for the month. The user can get up to 450 Mbps of speed on Wi-Fi, and with LAN cable will receive a 900 Mbps speed. If the end-user router has dual-band connectivity and the end device supports a 5 GHz network, one can get 1 Gbps speed. There is an additional free landline connection but without a telephone.

Although it is one of the cheapest plans available among the 1 Gbps plans, two concerns exist. Tata Sky broadband service may not be available in all regions like Airtel Xstream and JioFiber. Another is the lack of OTT subscription benefits in the plan.

MTNL broadband plans offering 1 Gbps speed

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has a 1 Gbps broadband plan for its Delhi circle. Priced at Rs 2,990 and Rs 4,990, the service provider offers a FUP limit of 4TB and 8TB, respectively.

Under its Rs 2,990 plan, users will get 4TB of monthly data FUP for the first six months, after which the FUP limit will drop to 3TB. Alongside, customers will get free unlimited voice calling benefits. The plan offers data speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Post-FUP limit, the speed will drop to 5 Mbps.

In MTNL’s Rs 4,990 plan, the user will get 8TB of FUP monthly data for the first six months, post which it will drop to 6TB. Similar to the Rs 2,990 plan, once the FUP data limit is reached, the speed will reduce from 1 Gbps to 5 Mbps. Another notable benefit includes free voice calling.

ACT’s broadband plan with 1 Gbps speed

ACT’s 1 Gbps broadband plan is expensive at Rs 5999 per month. The delivery is limited to metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The plan bundles 2,500GB of data per month with a FUP limit of 5500GB.