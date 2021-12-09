OnePlus India May Reveal its Own Range of Tablets in 2022

The very successful smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will soon be coming out with its own line of tablets in a move to further expand its portfolio. The first tablet from the company will be called the OnePlus Pad. According to a report from 91mobiles, OnePlus will reveal its latest addition in its device portfolio in the first half of next year. However, it is still not confirmed that how many models of the OnePlus Pad will be launched in China. Indian markets, on the other hand, can expect one model of the OnePlus Pad.

Details About the Device and Other OnePlus Ventures

The specification details of the OnePlus Pad is still not available in abundance as it’s still too early to know anything about the product. However, certain leaks and speculations suggest that the device will come featuring a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display which has a 1752 x 2800 pixels resolution. Furthermore, the display will have an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a pixel density of 266 PPI.

OnePlus has been keen on expanding its portfolio in terms of tech devices as it has already launched Smart TVs, smartwatches and audio products. It is also expected that in the upcoming CES event in Las Vegas in early 2022, Oppo will unveil two of its new flagship devices OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Various leaks have already revealed some details about the OnePlus 10 Pro and users can expect Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with the device. The operating system for the device will be developed by OnePlus and Oppo if the rumours are to be believed. OnePlus might also use a 65W or 125W fast charge technology with this series. The display of the device is expected to feature 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per the reports, the OnePlus 10 series will witness its China launch in the month of March and the global launch is expected to be somewhere in the next couple of months. Also, it would be the first time when the jointly developed OS by Oppo and OnePlus will be used in a smartphone.