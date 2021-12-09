Oppo Find N Foldable Phone Slated to Launch on December 15

Oppo has finally confirmed the arrival of its first foldable phone, Oppo Find N. Slated, to launch on December 15, the second day of OPPO INNO Day. The phone reminds one of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Foldable Phone from its first look design.

The launch of Oppo Find N Foldable Phone was announced by the company’s product chief Pete Lau in a blog post. The company has not shared the entire image; instead, it has only shown us a glimpse of its hinge. It has been under development for four years, and there were six generations of prototypes earlier. The first prototype was launched in 2018, but it took nearly three more years for the company to make it ready for the market.

According to Peter Lau, Oppo has finally solved some of the most seen challenges of foldable phones, especially “the crease in the display, utility aspects, user experience and durability of the device”. He said that Oppo Find N would have the best hinge and display designs available in the market.

Oppo Find N Specifications

Although not much information is available about the specifications of the Oppo Find N Foldable Phone, the smartphone is more likely to feature an inward folding design similar to its competitor phones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Huawei Mate X2. Few leaks suggest that the phone could feature an 8-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood. It is also expected to come with ColorOS 12 and Sony IMX766 50 MP primary camera at the rear. A 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support is another speculated specification.

Oppo’s product chief Pete Lau’s has assured a revolutionary experience of the new form factor for the smartphone in his open letter. He has mentioned that the fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography with several focal lengths or 5G connectivity has reached its limit and requires a new way of thinking for smartphones. According to Peter Lau, addressing the question of ‘what is next for smartphones?’ is why Oppo is late to enter the foldable phone race.