Look at the First Smartphones to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

Soon after Qualcomm officially unveiled its next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, three flagship smartphones — Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Moto Edge X30 confirmed to come with the new processor. The launch date of the Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12 are not known, but Moto Edge X30 will release on December 9.

Moto Edge X30 is rumoured to come with 512GB storage and a 144Hz OLED display. A Lenovo executive teased the snaps of Moto Edge X30 on Weibo recently. According to the executive, the smartphone will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on its front and back sides. It will be the first device to run on MyUI 3.0 based on Android.

Realme GT 2 Pro promises unparalleled next-level experience in gaming, camera and artificial intelligence. The smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of $799 (nearly Rs 60,000) and may launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. There is not much information available about the specs of Xiaomi 12, but the handset is said to house a 50MP primary sensor.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Specs

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 unveiled at the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit claims to showcase four times faster artificial intelligence (AI) performance than its predecessor. It will also deliver 30% faster graphics rendering along with 25% better power efficiency. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be equipped with the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine that will possess 2X shared memory and a 2X faster tensor accelerator. In addition, the new chip will also be based on 4nm process technology.

Besides Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola, Qualcomm had announced that the new processor would be used by global players including Black Shark, OnePlus, Honor, Sharp, iQoo, Nubia, Oppo, Sony, Vivo, and ZTE. Several devices from these companies are expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2022.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 carries a Qualcomm Hexagon processor to deliver an enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) experience. The chip also has Leica Leitz Look filters for an improved bokeh effect. Its AI-based natural language processing from the machine learning community Hugging Face will enable a personal assistance experience by analysing and prioritising users’ notifications. Qualcomm also partnered with a Massachusetts-based health technology company to integrate the capabilities to analyse users’ vocal patterns.

For hardcore gamers, Qualcomm offers colour-rich HDR scenes, better responses and Variable Rate Shading Pro features. With its rich capabilities, smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 may house a gamut of new features for mobile users.