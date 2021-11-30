Redmi K50 Series to Feature Qualcomm and MediaTek Chipsets on its Four Smartphones

Redmi K50 series of smartphones have been in production for quite some time now, and it is one of the much-awaited handsets. Now in the recent development of events, it has been informed by a tipster that the Redmi K50 series will use two different chipsets for its smartphones. If the rumours are to be believed, two devices will use processors from MediaTek, and two devices will use Qualcomm processors. It has also been revealed that all four devices in the Redmi K50 series will come with the latest MIUI 13 pre-installed. The two processors from MediaTek that will be used in the devices of the K50 series are Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 7000 launch is still awaited.

The Current Speculations on Chipsets and MIUI 13

A recent report from a tipster has given the information on the processors that will be used in the four devices of the upcoming Redmi K50 series. It is being speculated that the devices will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC, soon-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, along with the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and yet to be launched Dimensity 7000 SoC. The reports also suggest that smartphones with Qualcomm processors will be faster and better than those with MediaTek chipsets.

As of now, it is expected that Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition will be the device with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset, while the Redmi K50 Pro could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Moreover, it is possible that the Redmi K50 smartphones might be sold under the Poco brand as Poco F4 GT or Poco F3 GT.

Moreover, it is also anticipated that the devices in the K50 series will come with factory-installed MIUI 13; however, it is not known that whether MIUI 13 will be based on Android 11 or Android 12. The head of Xiaomi had earlier ensured that the MIUI 13, which will bring about a lot of changes such as a performance boost and probably a redesigned user interface, will be available before the end of 2021. Some of the features that will come with MIUI 13 can include redesigned fonts and animations along with a change in the design of the icons and the addition of new wallpapers.