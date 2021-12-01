Reliance Jio Offering Disney+ Hotstar With Only One Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio is offering a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar with only one prepaid plan now. The telco recently moved ahead with prepaid tariff hikes. Due to this, a lot of the plans not only saw their price increase but a few Disney+ Hotstar plans were also removed. Now, only one plan from the telco offers a mobile subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 499 with one year’s validity. This plan is available under the ‘Cricket’ section of the telco and costs Rs 601. Let’s take a look at what users get with this plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 601 Plan Benefits and Details

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 601 plan with a short validity of 28 days. The prime attraction of this plan is the over-the-top (OTT) benefit and the amount of data offered. The Rs 601 plan from the telco offers a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription to the users for one year. Further, users get 3GB of daily data along with 6GB of bonus data with the plan. This means that the total high speed 4G data offered by the Rs 601 plan from Reliance Jio is 90GB.

On top of this, users also get 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. There is also access to a suite of Jio applications including JioTV, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioCinema. It is worth noting that due to the tariff hikes, the Disney+ Hotstar plans had become cheaper than the normal data plans. This is the reason why Jio must have discontinued those plans.

But there’s a strong possibility that Jio might bring a set of brand new plans with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar in the near future. The telco must be working on what would be the perfect price and structure of the new OTT plans. You can also purchase Disney+ Hotstar plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.