Tata Sky Services That Are Currently Trending Under Rs 100

Tata Sky, India’s number of Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators, offers a ton of TV services to its users living across the country. If you are looking for a Tata Service that is popular amongst the users or is in the trend under Rs 100, we have got a few names for you. Note that for gaining access to Tata Sky Services, users need to make additional payments. These services aren’t included in regular channel bouquets offered by the DTH operator. Here are some of the popular and trending Tata Sky Services that you can consider purchasing.

Tata Sky Popular or Rending Services Under Rs 100

The first name on the list of ‘Tata Sky Fun Learn’. This is a service meant for kids to learn in a fun way with stories, games, songs, rhymes, art & craft, quiz, and more. The ‘Tata Sky Fun Learn’ service is available for Rs 60 per month and is also offered free for the first five days so that users can experience what it really is.

The other names on the list include ‘Tata Sky Fitness’, ‘Tata Sky Classic Cinema’, ‘Tata Sky Theatre’, ‘Tata Sky Comedy’ and ‘Tata Sky Hits HD’ available for Rs 59, Rs 59, Rs 75, Rs 60, and Rs 75 per month, respectively.

With Tata Sky Fitness, users will get a 30-minute fitness routine at home along with diet, yoga, and meditation tips.

Tata Sky Cinema will offer users the best of Bollywood’s golden era classic movies, biographies, interviews, songs, and more.

Tata Sky Theatre will bring the best plays from the finest theatre artists in the convenience of the user’s home.

Tata Sky Comedy will bring shows for users to make them laugh. Shows such as stand-ups, classic comedy, and more will be offered to the users with this service.

Lastly, with Tata Sky Hits HD, users will get access to award-winning international TV sitcoms from the ’80s and ’90s.

There are more popular services that you can purchase from Tata Sky under Rs 100. Check them out at the website of Tata Sky.