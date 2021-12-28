Realme C31 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website, May Launch in Q1 2022

While the market is awaiting the release of the Realme GT 2 series on January 4, the Realme C31 handset is listed on the NBTC certification website. The listing confirms the name of the model as well as provides a model number RMX3501.

The NBTC listing further reveals that this upcoming Realme smartphone comes with 10W charging support. The smartphone may have a 5000mAh battery, and it is likely to be a budget offering of around Rs 10,000 in India. The launch looks imminent and may be expected to happen in the first quarter of 2022. Other specifications of Realme C31 remains unknown.

Realme C31, a successor to Realme C21

Realme may introduce C31 as the successor to Realme C21, another budget offering from the manufacturer. Priced at Rs 8,999 for the base variant 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, this entry-level smartphone comes with 6.5 inches LCD display of 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a commonly found processor in this price range. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

In terms of optics, Realme C21 features a triple camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with its f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor and has an f/2.2 aperture. The camera app’s interface is the Realme UI 1.0 camera with easy one-tap access to filters and the Chroma Boost feature.

It runs on Android 10 out of the box and houses a 5000mAh battery. It comes with 10W charging support. There is another variant for Realme C21 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The storage of both variants can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card in the dedicated slot.

Overall, the phone looks very similar to Realme C12 with its plastic body and design. It could serve as the first smartphone for people who upgrade from feature phones. The phone does a decent job running apps without many delays and power issues.

Meanwhile, the immediate launch for Realme is Realme GT 2 series handset. The handset is slated to launch on January 04, 2022.