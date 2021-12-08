Realme C21Y Will Soon Witness a Price Hike in India

The global tech market has been suffering from the chip shortage around the world and so is the smartphone industry. The worldwide shortage of chips has already led to repercussions as many of the smartphones scheduled to launch have been postponed and many of those have been cancelled as well. For the pre-existing smartphones in the market, it is more than likely that the manufacturers have opted to increase the price tag. The prefatory smartphone from Realme – Realme C21Y is the latest device to join the long list of smartphones the prices of which have been hiked. According to reports, Realme is going to hike the prices of the handset very soon and mentioned below are the details.

The Changes in Price

As per the rumours, Realme is going to increase the prices of both variants of Realme C21Y by Rs 1,000. The first variant of the device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is currently priced at Rs 8,999 in India. The starting range of Realme C21Y is now expected to cost Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the other variant of the smartphone that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is now speculated to be priced at Rs 10,999. The current price of the same variant is Rs 9,999.

Specifications of the Device

Talking about the specifications of the device for those who are interested in buying it, Realme C21Y comes with a display featuring a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The camera module of the device has a triple rear camera setup and a selfie shooter at the front. The rear camera setup of the device includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device has a 5MP selfie snapper.

This entry-level smartphone from Realme is powered by an octa-core 12nm processor and is complemented with 4GB RAM on its high-end variant. The onboard storage capacity of the same is 64GB that is expandable via SD card. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery backup and also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 11 and has Realme UI.