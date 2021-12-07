As per the recent reports, sources from the South Korean component industry have claimed that Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is eyeing to increase its iPhone shipment in the first half of 2022 by around 30% as compared to that in the first half of 2021. This would mean that the company is planning to achieve the annual shipment target of 300 million units. It would be interesting to see how the company achieves this feat when there is a global chip shortage that has been impacting the shipment of all the tech companies.

Apple All Set to Boost its Production

According to the sources, Apple has set a target of shipping 170 million units of iPhone in the first half of 2022, which is almost 30% higher than 130 million units sold in 2021. It has been claimed that the tech giant has asked various component companies to adapt to the supply and demand chain in order to increase the annual shipments of iPhone next year.

The popularity of Apple’s latest iPhone 13 has been touching the skies. The latest smartphone is in high demand in the global market, including North America, but due to the worldwide chip shortage, the supply has been lacking. Apple’s initiative to bring a spike in production should resolve the issue of insufficient supply of iPhones.

It seems like Apple has been on its toes in order to grow and expand its portfolio. As reported earlier, Apple has been working on a wide range of devices, and device updates, including its flagship iPhone and iPhone 14, will be arriving next year as well. It is also in speculation that an iPhone SE model might be in the works, which are anticipated to operate on the latest A-series chipset and have 5G network connectivity.

Other than smartphones, the tech giant is also working on devices such as AirPods Pro, which probably will have a new model in 2022, considering the fact that the current one is quite outdated. In addition to this, Apple is also working on introducing a completely redesigned MacBook Air in 2022, which might be the biggest design change the product has ever received. The new version of MacBook Air is being speculated to come with a new design language and an M2 chipset.

It will be interesting to see that how the spike in production of iPhones and other products by Cupertino-based tech giant helps it to leave its mark in the global tech industry.