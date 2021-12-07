Dish TV Turning Recharges Into a Fun Experience

Dish TV, one of the leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers in India, is trying to change the narrative with the recharge offers that it has introduced recently. The company always tries to bring something new to the table for the customers. This time, Dish TV is offering users a free scratch card on long-term recharges. But not only this, there are additional days of service offered without any cost along with a free Active service.

Dish TV Latest Recharge Offers

As mentioned above, Dish TV is offering users a free scratch card when they recharge with a long-term pack. Note that the recharge should be minimum of three months. Through the scratch card, the company is offering cashback of up to Rs 100. But this is not all; users also get a free subscription to the CINE Active service from Dish TV for three months which is worth Rs 60.

Then users can also benefit from the old long-term recharge off from the company. The company is offering seven days of additional service to users when they subscribe to a plan for three months or more. Further, users are entitled to receive up to 15 days and 30 days of additional service without any extra cost when they subscribe with a channel pack for more than 6 and 12 months, respectively.

On top of this, customers who are subscribing with a channel pack of 12 months or more, they will also get the box swap facility from Dish TV for free. The offer is valid for both new and existing customers of the company living throughout the country.

If you are not a customer of the company yet, you can contact Dish TV for a new connection either through their helpline/customer care number, a retail outlet or through the company’s website. Dish TV is banking on these offers to help it gain new customers and retain old ones.