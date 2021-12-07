OxygenOS 12: Main Changes in Settings After the Upgrade

OnePlus has launched its own operating software OxygenOS 12. The new upgrade in the software brings lots of things for users to explore. Currently, the OxygenOS 12 is available on two OnePlus devices – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company has revealed that the latest software will be coming to other OnePlus devices such as OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord. Mentioned below are the major changes that have been made in settings after the upgrade.

The Changes in the Settings

The smartphone maker has made a few changes in its layout, settings directory and has improved some functions after with the new OxygenOS 12. The feature “Parallel Apps” has now been named “App Cloner” and can be found under the Apps tab in the settings. The “Do Not Disturb” setting has now been moved under Sound & Vibration where you can find the said setting option.

In addition to this, “Storage” and “System updates” have been moved to the “About phone” tab in the settings and the System Updates has been changed to “Up to Date”. Another change that has been made is the “Wireless emergency alerts” setting has been moved to Settings – Safety & emergency tab where you can now find the mentioned setting.

Moreover, to manage the data usage, users need to go to Mobile Network under settings tab and then under data usage they can find data saving. Lastly, to change the accent colour, users now need to go to the Personalization tab under settings where they can find the Colours option.

In addition to the changes made in the settings menu with this upgrade, there are a few other feature changes that have been brought in by the makers. For example, data in the lockbox, hidden collection, and hidden space have all been integrated into Private Safe. The protected files stored in the private safe are isolated from other apps while remaining personally accessible. Another change that OxygenOS 12 brings is that users have a layout that better fits their content and provides richer editing tools and a smoother experience in the Gallery.