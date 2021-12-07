Vodafone Idea Demonstrates Network Slicing Over 5G SA

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced that it partnered with Nokia to demonstrate network slicing over the 5G standalone (SA) network. The telco used Nokia’s 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G core to go make this demonstration possible. Vodafone Idea conducted this demonstration in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The telco used the 5G spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Network Slicing Will Allow Vodafone Idea to Open New Revenue Streams

With this successful demonstration of network slicing over the 5G SA network, the telco will be able to quickly add new revenue streams. Network slicing is a use case that will be heavily in demand by large enterprises that want to keep their data secure. Vodafone Idea will now be able to cater to these demands.

During this demonstration, two network slices were created. The first network slice was meant for the general data traffic, and the second slice was established for high speed and extremely low latency.

Vi said that without the second network slice, virtual reality (VR) content achieved a lower resolution delivering an average user experience. With the network slicing, Vi said the user experience improved and allowed them to view high-resolution VR content.

For the unaware, with network slicing, the telcos can create multiple virtual networks over the same physical network. Using this technology, operators can create virtual networks and configure their speed, performance, bandwidth, and latency for offering personalised and differentiated services. This is something that a lot of enterprises will need going forward.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vodafone Idea, said network slicing will open up new opportunities for the enterprise customers to gain new competencies and efficiencies from 5G powered use cases.

Vodafone Idea said that it would be demonstrating network slicing again on its 5G network at the Indian Mobile Congress 2021. The telco has been conducting 5G trials with Nokia in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and with Ericsson in Pune, Maharashtra.