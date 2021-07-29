M1 Commercial 5G SA Network Live Now

M1, one of the major telecom operators based out of Singapore, has launched a commercial trial of its 5G standalone (SA) network. As per M1, the 5G SA network is four times faster than the 5G non-standalone (NSA) network and ten times faster than the 4G networks. Further, in a release, the telco said that its 5G SA networks are 50% more responsive than the 5G NSA and 4G networks.

M1 Will Offer VoNR Service to Users for Calling With 5G

M1 said that its customers will get Voice over 5G New Radio (VoNR) service with the help of its 5G SA networks that will ensure that M1’s network for the users always remain strong and allows them to make voice calls in the highest quality possible. Further, M1 said that users would notice better and enhanced productivity with the company’s 5G SA networks.

Leveraging the 5G SA networks, the customers of the telco can access and experience innovative digital experiences such as entertainment, real-time interactive streaming, cloud gaming, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and more.

A thing worth noting here is that M1 is the first telecom operator in Singapore to move its complete back-end system to a cloud-native platform. Manjot Singh Mann, CEO at M1, said that the commercialisation of 5G SA networks would bring new revenue streams and business opportunities for the company.

For the unaware, M1’s 5G SA network already covers 50% of the nation. The telco is planning to expand the reach of its 5G SA networks to 75% by the end of 2021, and the remaining part will be covered by 2022.

Just a few days back, M1 had announced that it is partnering up with Samsung to avail Voice over 5G New Radio (VoNR) services to its customers living in Singapore. The company said that users who own a Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphone would be one of the first ones to enjoy the benefits of a VoNR network.