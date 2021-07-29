Vodafone Idea, BSNL Offer This Unique Benefit

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are the only two operators in India who offer ‘truly unlimited data’ benefit to the users at night. While most of the users are familiar with what Vi offers to the users in this domain, BSNL’s offer in the same lines is quite new. BSNL had launched the unlimited data at night offer for users to celebrate the occasion of Eid. Note that the unlimited data offer from both BSNL and Vi has a slight difference.

Vodafone Idea Unlimited Data at Night Offer

Vodafone Idea offers users truly unlimited data at night with select prepaid plans. This offer is called ‘Binge all Night’, and it allows users to consume data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit on consumption, and it also doesn’t affect the normal FUP data of the plan for the day. Vi plans also come with the benefit of Weekend Data Rollover, which is just a bonus on top of the ‘Binge all Night’ offer. Only prepaid plans above Rs 249 come with the above-mentioned offer for the users. The Binge all Night offer is applicable between 12 AM and 6 AM every day.

BSNL Unlimited Data at Night Offer

BSNL is offering users truly unlimited data at night with its Rs 599 prepaid plan. The plan retains all of its benefits but now will also offer users the option to consume unlimited amounts of data between 12 AM and 5 AM. This is a work-from-home plan that also offers users truly unlimited data and 100 SMS/day. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Zing music application included. Users get 5GB of daily data with this plan, and all the freebies are active for 84 days which is the validity of the plan.

Neither of the operators, including Reliance Jio or Bharti Airtel, offers their users such a prepaid plan. BSNL users can also go with cheaper prepaid plans and get up to 3GB daily data, which is also sufficient for many.

Both BSNL and Vi are struggling to operate and are also providing the best offers in India. Thus it’s quite evident that while an operator can provide really good offers, it will only be successful if it can provide consistent network services.

The offer from Vi has been there for quite some time now, while the offer from BSNL is very new. BSNL might discontinue it after some time, so get the benefit while you can.