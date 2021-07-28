Ericsson to Help Virgin Media O2 With 5G SA Network Deployment

Ericsson has announced that it will be helping Virgin Media O2, a UK telecom operator with deploying its core 5G standalone (SA) network. The infrastructure that needs to be deployed is expected to support advanced use cases and applications such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and several other media experiences. Ericsson said that it would be deploying a container-based, cloud-native, dual-mode 5G standalone core on cloud infrastructure in the United Kingdom.

Ericsson Will Provide Complete 5G Solutions to Virgin Media O2

According to the agreement signed between the two companies, Virgin Media O2 will bring all of its 5G SA, 5G NSA, and 4G services into one fully integrated Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core which will be hosted with the help of Virgin Media O2’s data centres via Ericsson cloud infrastructure.

The solution being deployed by Ericsson will include automation, orchestration, performance management, enhanced fault, along with the Ericsson Traffic Monitoring and Analysis (TMA) solution so that any of the issues can be troubleshot in real-time and analytics can also be provided.

Virgin Media O2 is taking the help of Ericsson to offer 5G SA network services to its users living in the UK. For the unaware, Ericsson has already been a partner of Virgin Media O2 in deploying 5G solutions since 2019 when the telco launched 5G NSA networks throughout the country.

With the power of 5G SA networks, the digital economy of the UK will certainly get a strong boost. It will enable the customers of the telco to see the true potential of 5G and will also help in the transformation of industries. With the arrival of 5G SA networks, UK’s mobile infrastructure will go to the next level and help the country in boosting its economy.

It is worth noting that the merger between O2 and Virgin Media had only completed last month.