Bharti Airtel’s DTH arm, Airtel Digital TV, is one of the most liked DTH operators in India right now. With the launch of the Airtel Black postpaid plans, a lot more subscribers are migrating from other platforms to Airtel Digital TV for better benefits which come with a single bill under the banner of Airtel Black. However, this pertains to you if you are already an Airtel Digital TV subscriber. Not only this, but even subscribers of Dish TV and D2h would like to know which new channels have been removed from their platforms. Although new channel addition and deletion keep on happening every other day, but some of the channels that have been either removed or added are popular ones, and the users might like to know the update about the same.

Airtel Digital TV Channel Changes

Firstly, talking about Airtel Digital TV, the subscribers would be keen to know that Sonic channel, which is also known as Soni @ 2, for its price has received a new audio feed. Previously, the Sonic channel was only available in languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. But, now two more audio feeds have been added to these channels. These include Marathi and Bengali. The audio has been added in the AAC-ADTS format.

Another channel that has received a new audio update is Zee Marathi @ Rs 19. Zee Marathi is a GEC that is popular in the Marathi audience. It has also received Marathi audio, and as the name suggests, the channel is available for the price of Rs 19. In other related news, Airtel Star Promo Home has been removed from the Airtel Digital TV platform and is no longer available for subscribers.

Dish TV and D2h Channel Changes

Another related news regarding the removal and addition of channels is about ABZY Dhakad. The channel was removed from both Dish TV and D2h, but it has now been added back to Dish TV.