Airtel Black Plan That Is Perfect for Your Family

Bharti Airtel offers an ‘Airtel Black’ plan that is perfect for a small family or a group of friends. The second-largest telco in the country launched the ‘Black’ plans and service just a few days back. Users can also create a custom plan according to their needs. But if you are someone who doesn’t want to think much and pick one of the plans curated by the company, you can choose the Rs 2,099 per month Airtel Black plan. Again, note that I am talking about this plan with the perspective that it is good for a family.

Airtel Black Rs 2,099 Plan

The Rs 2,099 Airtel Black plan from Bharti Airtel is exclusive of GST. Note that the service is only available for users who already own a postpaid mobile connection from the company or plan to get one. The Airtel Black plans aren’t provided by the company for users who purchase prepaid services.

Moving on, the Rs 2,099 Airtel Black plan brings three things to the table for users - postpaid connections, Direct-to-Home (DTH) service, and fiber broadband + landline service. Further, there are two over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream provided.

Users will get three postpaid mobile connections which will comprise 1 regular SIM and two add-on SIMs. The postpaid connections will get 260GB of data for consumption along with unlimited voice calling.

With the DTH service, users can get a free Xstream Box by paying a one-time completely refundable fee of Rs 1,500. With the DTH connection, users will get a channel pack worth Rs 424 for free.

With the fiber broadband connection, users will get a 200 Mbps download and upload speed along with a free landline connection with unlimited voice calling.

Honestly, this is a super sweet deal offered by Bharti Airtel. The standalone cost of the fiber broadband connection with 200 Mbps speed would be around Rs 1,200 per month after including taxes. Apart from this, the DTH connection and three postpaid SIM connections would cost a family more than Rs 3,000 per month in just Airtel bills.

Thus, if you are a small family or a group of three people living together, you can choose the Rs 2,099 Airtel Black plan from Bharti Airtel and enjoy all the benefits that the plan has to offer. Users will just have to pay a single bill for all the services. Further, the user has the power of opting out of the Airtel Black service whenever he/she wants.