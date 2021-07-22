Internet connectivity has become the backbone of the global economy. Countries that are comfortable financially and socially despite the pandemic are those countries which have a good network infrastructure. Wi-Fi networks are one way to ensure that wherever you go, all of your devices remain to be connected with the internet. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that people will soon get free Wi-Fi facilities in public places of the state.

Free Wi-Fi for People Living in Uttar Pradesh

As per a DNAIndia report, the Yogi Adityanath led government has promised that it will provide the users with free Wi-Fi at public places. The government is planning to include 217 cities under the free Wi-Fi program and will also be including 17 municipal cities.

Popular destinations including Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Mathura, and more will get free Wi-Fi services. Public places such as railway stations, bus stands, tehsil, and more will be equipped with the necessary technology and fiber lines to provide free Wi-Fi to the people.

Thing worth noting here is that this new announcement comes at a time when the state elections are near. This is a fair and appreciable attempt of motivating people to vote for the current government. Free Wi-Fi facility in the state would allow people commuting on a daily to get easy access to stable and fast internet where the reach of 4G networks is less.

It is worth noting that many Railway stations and bus stands around the country are already equipped with Wi-Fi. The Indian Railways offer free Wi-Fi to travellers for a limited time at every station they arrive. In fact, there are Smart Bus Stands in multiple cities now that offer free Wi-Fi to people for a limited time as well.