Airtel has been offering some of the exclusive corporate postpaid plans that are packed with ample benefits and services. To increase the competition and expand the reach, Vodafone Idea has also launched new enterprise postpaid plans for corporate customers. Both the telcos have included an array of services and benefits in their corporate postpaid plans. While Airtel offers five different plans, Vodafone Idea has launched 4 different enterprise plans. In this article, we will compare the Rs 499 corporate postpaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Corporate Postpaid Plan

Airtel corporate postpaid plans are packed with exclusive corporate benefits that can be tailored as per the business needs of customers. Under Rs 499 postpaid plan, Airtel corporate users get 100GB of 3G/4G data along with 100 SMSes. Not only this but, unlimited local/STD/roaming calling benefit is also included in the postpaid plan. Talking about exclusive corporate benefits, corporate customers get Airtel call manager benefits.

Not only this, but google workspace and Tracemate benefits are also available for customers. Customers opting for Rs 499 corporate postpaid plan also get Airtel Thanks Benefits, including Disney+Hostar, Shaw Academy and Amazon Prime Video Subscription. Airtel promises the best indoor coverage in all the corporate postpaid plans. Since international roaming calling benefits are also included in the plan, customers will not have to worry about bill shocks anymore.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Enterprise Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea has recently launched the Rs 499 enterprise postpaid plan that is packed with data, voice calling and business plus benefits. Under the postpaid plan, users will get 100GB of internet data and 3000 SMSes per month. Along with this, unlimited voice calling benefits is also included in the postpaid plan. The business plus benefits that are included in the Rs 499 postpaid plan are mobile security, location tracking, profile tunes via Vi Caller Tunes, Vi Movies & TV benefits. To capture the enterprise market, Vodafone Idea has also bundled a one-year subscription to Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription that is worth Rs 399 per year.

If we compare the Rs 499 postpaid plan by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, the data and voice calling benefits remain the same. There are minute differences in the exclusive benefits like OTT subscription. For instance, Airtel offers Google Workspace benefits that are not present in the Vodafone enterprise postpaid plan. However, users can reap ample benefits, and they can pick the operator as per their wish.