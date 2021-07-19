Vodafone Idea Plans That Offer Rs 399 Worth OTT Benefit Free

Vodafone Idea is one of the telecom operators that has curated an extensive range of prepaid plans for its subscribers. The prepaid plans offer by the telco giant are packed with double data offers, weekend data rollover facility, combo benefits and OTT subscriptions as well. Since blending OTT benefits with prepaid plans have become the new normal, Vodafone Idea has several prepaid plans that come with OTT benefits. Read the article to the end to get complete details regarding OTT packed prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 401 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB of internet data every day for 28 days. Users get truly unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day with weekend data rollover facility. As of OTT benefits, users get one year of access to Disney+Hotstar VIP. Not only this, but subscribers also get access to Vi movies and TV.

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid has been specially curated for users who wishes for a prepaid plan with OTT benefit. Under the plan, users will get 75GB of data with 56 days validity. The subscription of Disney+Hotstar for one year will be included in the plan. There is no service validity of the Vodafone Idea Rs 501 prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 prepaid plan comes with 56 days validity and weekend data rollover facility. Under the plan, Vi users get 3GB of internet data per day. Also, one year access to Disney+Hotstar is offered to users. With a VIP subscription to Disney+Hotstar, users can enjoy online streaming of exclusive TV shows, series, Hollywood movies and more. Vi movies and TV is also included in the prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 801 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan has been designed for users who strives for long validity prepaid plans. The validity of the prepaid plan is 84 days, and users get 3GB of internet data every day, along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. The VIP subscription of Disney+Hotstar for one year is included in the prepaid plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2595 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 2595 prepaid plan comes with 365 days validity. Vi subscribers opting for this plan get 1.5GB of internet data every day along with truly unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. Weekend data rollover facility at no extra cost is also offered to subscribers. Users also get one year of access to Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription, where they can enjoy exclusive shows, series and movies.