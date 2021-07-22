Ericsson and MediaTek are extensively investing their efforts in the development of 5G network to bring the next big revolution in the tech industry. In the latest development, both the entities have jointly achieved a new milestone. Ericsson and MediaTek performed a four-component carrier (4CC) uplink aggregation on millimetre wave (mmWave) that recorded a peak throughput rate of 495 Mbps, of which 425 Mbps was achieved in New Radio (NR) and 70 Mbps in LTE. For the demo test, Ericsson and MediaTek used pre-commercial software on a device containing the MediaTek M80 5G chipset. Also, Ericsson RAN Compute baseband 6648 with the AIR 5331 mmWave radio was used for the lab test.

Ericsson and MediaTek 5G Lab Test Focused Uplink Carrier Aggregation

Download speed has been widely known as the crucial factor for deciding the quality of internet connection. However, the elevation in surfing and streaming during the Covid-19 lockdown period shed light on the importance of uplink or upload speed performance. The lab test conducted by Ericsson and MediaTek focused on uplink carrier aggregation, which is the first of its kind. The test highlighted the benefits of uplink speed in helping CSPs to deliver high data rates and capacity for uplink dominated applications such as content creation, steaming and more.

Customers Can Enhance Their 5G Offerings With Higher Uplink Data Rates

Hannes Ekstrom, Head of Product Line 5G RAN at Ericsson, stated that the entity continues to capitalise on previous achievements and break its own records in upload speeds. With an almost 500 Mbps peak rate, Ericsson with MediaTek has shown impeccable performance and revealed that how unprecedented data speeds can be delivered in uplink using mmWave and carrier aggregation. This directly intends that customers can enhance their 5G offerings with higher uplink data rates. Talking about the technical specifications of the lab test, both Ericsson and MediaTek integrated four-component carriers, each of 100 Mhz in uplink using a non-standalone blueprint. The test was implemented with the 39 GHz spectrum of NR (400 Mhz) and blending it with a single carrier of LTE 1900 Mhz spectrum (20 Mhz). The whole band by Ericsson and MediaTek was aggregated using LTE and NR links.