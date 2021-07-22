Bharti Airtel, one of the best telecom operators in India, today introduced new postpaid plans for retail and corporate customers in India. In the post-pandemic world, the need for high-speed data is increasingly becoming a crucial need for customers; as WFH (Work From Home) and online education has become the new normal. In this context, Bharti Airtel has further enhanced its postpaid plans to offer industry-leading data benefits supported by a superior 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care. The plans also come with a range of exclusive benefits such as bundled content and business productivity tools.

One of the key feedbacks that Bharti Airtel got from its customers was the need for more high-speed data as the entire family’s use of digital platforms increased multiple times during the pandemic. As a response, Bharti Airtel has rejigged its family postpaid plans to help its customers in coping with the new normal. With its simplified postpaid offering, customers can also easily bundle add on connections with enhanced data benefits to their existing plans. The unlimited data plan offers 500GB of data and reduces the speed to 128 Kbps post-consumption.

The company has stopped offering its 749 family postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Now, Customers can add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at just Rs 299/SIM and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits.

These plans will also affect the way people look at Airtel Black offering from the company. For the unaware, the Airtel Black offering is a bundled service from Airtel wherein customers get everything including a postpaid mobile connection, Direct-to-Home (DTH) connection, and a fibre broadband connection. The new plans will definitely push people to look at the Airtel Black offerings as totally different now. It will be interesting to see how the customers look at this change.