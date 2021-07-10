Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans Offer Sick Benefits to Users

Bharti Airtel has developed a vast portfolio of prepaid and postpaid plans for its subscribers. The plans have been designed to cater to the different internet and calling needs of users. From calling benefits to unlimited benefits, both prepaid and postpaid users can enjoy these benefits for a hassle-free experience. If you are a postpaid user, Bharti Airtel offers intriguing postpaid plans that offer a data rollover facility, unlimited calling benefits, subscription to OTT platforms and many more. Here are all the benefits and services that Airtel postpaid users can enjoy. Follow the article to the end for comprehensive detail on the Airtel postpaid plans.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

This is the cheapest yet exclusive postpaid plan that is offered to postpaid users. If you want a high-speed internet connection and unlimited calling benefits in an affordable price range, this plan is the best choice. Airtel postpaid users get 40GB of data per month with a data rollover facility along with 100 SMSes every day. Apart from this, users can also enjoy unlimited local, ISD and roaming calling services. Lastly, Airtel postpaid users can also enjoy the services of the Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

Under this postpaid plan, Airtel subscribers get 75GB of data per month, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited calling facilities. The data rollover will also be offered to postpaid users. Subscribers will also get an OTT platform subscription of Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar VIP for a year. Handset protection will be included in the postpaid plan.

Airtel Rs 999 Postpaid Plan

Under this postpaid plan, subscribers will get 150GB of data per month with the data rollover facility. Unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes will be included along with 2 family add-ons services and 1 regular SIM. Users will also get one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar VIP and Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan

This is the highest postpaid plan that offers unlimited high-speed internet data and unlimited calling benefits. Subscribers get 200 ISD minutes and 10% on IR packs. Airtel provides 1 free family add-on with 1 regular SIM. As for entertainment benefits, users will get a one-year Disney+Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream app subscription. Handset protection will also be included in the postpaid plan.

All the postpaid plans offered by Airtel offers unlimited calling benefits. Not only this but, the data rollover facility is also included in the postpaid plans.