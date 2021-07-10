Apple Might Do Something It Has Never Done Before

Apple is known for its innovative and premium offerings. Earlier this year, we saw the launch of the iPhone 12 series, which ruled the market soon after the launch. Now, Apple is gearing up to launch multiple products this year. The new iPhone 13 series and a new iPad Mini is expected to be launched in the global market. However, the Cupertino giant is also planning to launch a device that it planned to launch back in 2019. However, the product was not launched due to technical setbacks.

AirPower Was Not Achevieing High Standards

Tracing back to 2019, Dan Riccio, Apple Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, stated that after investing ample efforts, Apple has come to the conclusion that AirPower will not achieve the high standards and the project will be cancelled. The device was first announced back in 2017 during a launch event. However, technical roadblocks forced Apple to drop the launch idea.

Apple is Working on a Device Similar to AirPower

As mentioned in a Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a device with similar specifications and features like AirPower. The sources also revealed to the publication that the charging mat which Apple is currently working on would be compatible with Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods. Apple users will just have to place their device over the charging mat, and the charging will start without any wire. Apple has not limited the range of the device that could work with AirPower. Apart from iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods will also work with the charging mat. Users will also be able to charge two devices at the same period.

Apple has Not Given Up on AirPower

Even though Apple dropped the idea of launching the charging mat in 2019, it has not given up completely on the device. Renowned tipster Jon Prosser stated that the Apple AirPower project is still under the development process. The AirPower, which was announced back in 2017, faced multiple issues with charging coils. Apple was even working on heating issues. If the recent reports are true, we can expect that Apple will launch the AirPower this year.