Supreme Court Denies Transfer of Petition Against New IT Rules in Various HCs

The most that the SC has done for the centre is that it has tagged the plea for the transfer petition with the said special leave petition. It is worth noting that the new IT rules have caused a lot of havoc in the media circles. With the word “intermediary” being in the most negative limelight.

By July 10th, 2021 AT 1:00 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Supreme Court

    As the queue of companies, social media giants, and various media bodies form in front of the High Courts against the new IT Rules issued by the IT ministry, the centre has come up with its own rebuttal. The centre approached the SC asking for a transfer of all the petitions being filed across the country in various high courts to the Supreme Court. The government also asked for a stay in the proceedings which were ongoing regarding the new IT rules and its opposition. However, the SC has denied the centre this privilege and has not stopped any petition proceedings so far.

    Twitter Moving Ahead with Compliance Officer

    The most that the SC has done for the centre is that it has tagged the plea for the transfer petition with the said special leave petition. It is worth noting that the new IT rules have caused a lot of havoc in the media circles. With the word “intermediary” being in the most negative limelight. Twitter has been one social media company that has been in open defiance with the law since the beginning. However, finally, even Twitter seems to be coming around to this as it has talked about appointing compliance, grievance and nodal officer soon with the job listing out now.

    NBA Now Opposing New IT Rules

    In the latest development, the News Broadcasters Association which includes hotshots from the current affairs broadcasting industry has also filed a writ petition in the Kerala HC against the new IT rules. In the petition, it was noted that the new IT rules are violative of some of the foundational values of the Constitution which are Article 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(g) granting freedom of speech and freedom to practise and profession. The petition also highlighted the rules being violative of the parent IT Act as well. Now it remains to be seen how the upper court takes up the proceedings in this regard.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Supreme Court Denies Transfer of Petition Against New IT Rules in Various HCs

    As the queue of companies, social media giants, and various media bodies form in front of the High Courts against...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Turns to $3 Billion of Private Equity Funding for Solving Cash Crunch

    Vodafone Idea has been handed the short end of the stick when it comes to finances in the telecom industry....

    module-4-img

    BharatNet Service Quality Row Might Spark Concerns for PM-WANI

    Even before the country is ready for 5G services, the high-speed fiber in every corner of the country, the talks...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    After Social Media Companies, News Broadcaster Association Opposes New IT Rules

    module-4-img

    Samsung Could Reintroduce Vapour Chamber Cooling With Galaxy S22

    module-4-img

    BSNL 4G Networks Needed, Can’t Wait Anymore: Opinion

    module-4-img

    OnePlus to Rollout ColorOS for OnePlus 8 Series