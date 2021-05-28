Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 to Launch With Revamped Design

Apple, the Cupertino tech giant is said to be revamping the design of its AirPods this year with the launch of the second generation. According to the reports, the company might launch the next-generation AirPods Pro next year with a new design. As per a report from Bloomberg, this is going to be the first design update to the AirPods Pro lineup since the March 2019 launch. Further, the reports also claim that the new design of the base entry-level AirPods 3 will almost replicate the design of the AirPods Pro model. Let’s have a closer look at the latest development.

Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro New Leaks

According to the people familiar with the matter, the upcoming earbuds are going to arrive with a compact case design with shorter stems, unlike the previous models. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 2 which is expected to launch next year is expected to launch with fitness-focused motion sensors, which are said to be capable enough for fitness tracking. The report claims that the sources didn’t reveal their name since it is confidential information.

Previously it was reported that the new AirPods Pro is going to launch in the first half of this year. However, the company is yet to unwrap any information about the launch of the audio device. This is going to be an update to its existing earbuds lineup, as the accessories segment for the company is growing rapidly. Apple has accounted for more than $30 billion in annual revenues.

The last AirPods device that was added to the headphone segment was the over-the-ear AirPods Max headphones, which was launched back in December 2020. The headphone was launched at $549 in the global market. The premium and expensive AirPods Max garnered huge criticism, but the sound quality and material of the device also get praises for the audio device. However, there is no information on the second generation of the AirPods Max, but it has been reported that the company might launch new colour variants of the device.

Recent Apple Music received the Lossless Audio feature which enhances the quality of the music and delivers a high-quality music experience just like it was recorded for the first time. However, Apple AirPods series users were unable to take advantage of the feature as it was not compatible with the devices. We can expect that the company might make some changes with the hardware and make it compatible with a better experience.