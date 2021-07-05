Amazon ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ Is Here, Deals to Check Out

Amazon India is bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of smartphones and accessories, providing up to 40% off, under its ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’. The sale, which was announced today, is on till July 8, 2021. The latest launched Samsung M32, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Tecno Spark 7T are on sale. A 10% discount of up to Rs 1,250 using SBI Credit Cards or EMI payments, apart from exchange offers and convenient no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months on select smartphones and accessories are also being provided.

OnePlus

The newly-launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available starting at Rs 22,999. OnePlus 9 5G series will be on sale during the event starting at Rs 39,999 with bank offers. Up to Rs 4,000 discounts on OnePlus smartphones, along with bank offers and nine months of no-cost EMIs are being offered.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series – including the Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11 series – are available with exchange offers and discounts. Mi 11X is available at the lowest price of Rs 29,999 along with no-cost EMI offers.

Samsung Smartphones

Amazon India is offering up to 25% off on top Samsung smartphones, along with bank offers and up to nine-month no-cost EMI during upgrade days. Samsung M31s will be available at Rs 16,999. India’s first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available with discounts up to Rs 8,000 and additional bank offers.

iPhone

The company is providing iPhone 12 at Rs 70,900 with a discount of Rs 9,000. It is worth noting that the iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Vivo smartphones

Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones is being provided during the sale, with an additional up to Rs 2,500 off with exchange.

Oppo

Up to 35% off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI. Further, offers are also being provided on brands such as Tecno, Itel, Coolpad, Honor and Lava smartphones, and up to 65% off on power banks and mobile accessories starting at Rs 99.