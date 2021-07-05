OnePlus the popular enthusiast brand, has been under flak in recent months after offering sub-par software support to its devices, which were usually purchased due to great software support. Add to this the decision of OnePlus merging with Oppo, the enthusiast fan base of the company has been in turmoil regarding the future of the brand.

Recently, the company launched the Nord CE 5G in India, which borrows certain core features from the Nord launched last year, in order to provide good features for a lower than usual price. Now, it seems like OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the next Nord device, which will supposedly be called the Nord 2 and act as the successor of the original Nord that was launched in July of 2020.

What Do We Know About the Nord 2 Release

Famed Tipster Mukul Sharma on Monday claimed that the Nord 2 launch has been slated for the last 10 days of July. OnePlus has not yet made an announcement regarding the same. The tipster also revealed key details regarding the possible launch date of the upcoming OnePlus handset.

Do note that OnePlus has not yet confirmed the official launch date; however, the company is expected to make an announcement regarding the same.

Interestingly, OnePlus on Monday deleted all of its posts from the Nord Instagram account. This seems to hint at the company preparing for a fresh bit of marketing for the upcoming Nord phone. We can also expect the release of some hints and details via the same account in the upcoming days.

As for what we know about the Nord 2, previous leaks have revealed the design renders and specifications of the Nord 2. The device might use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC for performance and, as for storage, the device had been listed on the AI Benchmark website complete with 8GB of RAM. OnePlus might launch additional RAM and storage options in the country.

The phone is also supposedly going to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, complete with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to run Android 11 based OxygenOS out of the box.

The device might feature a triple-camera setup towards the rear, with rumours suggesting that the Nord 2 could make use of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an additional 2MP sensor.

Towards the front, the device could use a 32MP shooter present in a punch-hole notch for selfie-snapping duties. The device could also have a 4500 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.