Dizo Launches Dizo Star 300 and Star 500 Feature Handsets in India

Today, Realme's Dizo launched two new feature phones in the Indian market, but with a rather subtle launch. These two products have been dubbed the Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500, with of them being budget feature handsets. 

By July 5th, 2021 AT 2:00 PM
    Realme Dizo Star

    Realme has been on a roll in recent years, owing to the success that it has had since its inception in India in 2018. The company, which was touted to be a strong player for the Indian market, grew into a brand that could go head to head with Xiaomi and its Sub-brand Redmi, the market segment’s undoubted leader.

    Recently, the company announced its Dizo sub-brand, which also launched the first two products from its roster, the Dizo GoPods D and Dizo Wireless, both of which were audio products, with one of them being a truly wireless option and the other being a neckband styled earphone.

    Today, Realme’s Dizo launched two new feature phones in the Indian market, but with a rather subtle launch. These two products have been dubbed the Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500, with them being budget feature handsets.

    Both of the products are priced under the Rs 2,000 mark in the country, with both handsets featuring 32MB of storage, a 0.3 MP camera for optic work and a large battery to get you through the day.

    What Do We Know About the Dizo Star 300 and 500

    Starting with the pricing, the Dizo Star 300 has been priced at Rs 1,299 in India whilst the Dizo Star 500 is on offer for Rs 1,799 in India. Both handsets will be sold via Flipkart soon. These feature phones might also be sold via the offline medium.

    In terms of specifications, the Dizo Star 300 make use of a 1.77-inch display and a 2,550 mAh battery to keep the phone running all day long and then some.

    To store any pictures or songs that you might have, the Dizo Star 300 comes with 32MB of internal storage. The feature phone also has a whopping 8 local languages on offer, namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarat, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi and Kannada.

    For taking pictures, the device offers a 0.3MP rear camera towards the rear with an LED flash. From the product pictures, we can see that the Dizo Star 300 will be on offer in a sky blue colour variant, with a massive Dizo branding to the back.

    For the second device, the Dizo Star 500 makes use of a larger 2.8-inch display, but it drops in overall battery size since the handset has a 1900 mAh battery. The Dizo Star 500 comes pre-loaded with key tools like Bluetooth, Alarm, Calculator, Calendar Sound recorder and a dedicated Files manager.

    The phone also offers 5 different languages to choose from, namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati. It offers a 0.3MP VGA rear camera paired with an LED flash on the back. Much like the Dizo Star 300, in order to store your pictures, the device has 32MB of internal storage.

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

