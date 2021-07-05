Bharti Airtel Has Appointed Harish Laddha as CEO for Emerging Business

Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Harish Laddha as CEO – Emerging Business. Harish will report to Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO – Airtel Business. In his new role, Harish will be responsible for identifying and leveraging growth opportunities in emerging categories such as the Small and Medium Business (SMB) segment. He will lead a dedicated team to bring to market highly differentiated offerings for these emerging segments.

Airtel Business Poised Well to Help SMBs

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are going to be a major market for the companies that are looking to sell their digital solutions. In the words of Ajay Chitkara, Airtel Business understands this.

Chitkara said that over the next decade, the Indian market would see a huge opportunity in driving up digital transformations on the back of SMBs. The Airtel Business CEO said that he is confident about Harish Laddha’s ability in leading the team with a sharp focus on emerging growth opportunities.

Harish Laddha is an alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunication from MIT, Pune. Harish has over 25 years of rich experience across Ingram Micro, Tata Communications and Tech Pacific. In his last role as the Executive Director – India Sales at Ingram Micro, Harish Laddha was responsible for driving a $3B+ annual revenue stream. Prior to leading Sales, he was the Director for Ingram’s Cloud Business in India, wherein he built the business from the ground up.

Airtel Business is an important part of Bharti Airtel. For the unaware, Airtel Business clocked Rs 14.407 crore in revenues for FY ended March 2021. It is India’s largest player in the B2B connectivity space, and its portfolio includes Cloud, Data Center, IoT, Cyber Security and Ad Tech. With this end-to-end portfolio, Airtel Business stands to serve the requirements of SMBs in India.