Nokia G20 Now Available in India at a Cheeky Price

India is witnessing the launch of premium and budgeted smartphones in 2021. Among the wave of new smartphones launches, the Finnish multinational company Nokia has listed the Nokia G20 on Amazon along with price and sale date. Nokia was hinting towards the launch of the G20 for a long period. The new Nokia G20 is dubbed the next budgeted offering, which will be available for Rs 13,000. Even though the smartphone has been listed for sale, neither Nokia nor Amazon has revealed any official information regarding the launch details.

Nokia G20: Specifications and Features

The newly launched Nokia G20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio that is touted to provide an immersive experience. Under the rock, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. To provide fast functionality and a smooth experience, the Nokia G20 is equipped with 4G RAM and 64GB storage.

However, buyers can also opt for 128GB storage. Talking about camera specifications, the Nokia G20 sports a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth-sensing camera. Towards the front side, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with special camera features. The Nokia G20 comes to life from a massive 5050 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support via USB-C port. As of operating system, Nokia G20 will run on Android 11. Not only this but, customers will get guaranteed two years of an upgrade for a hassle-free experience.

Nokia G20: Price and Sale Date

Since Nokia is aware of the price-sensitive market of India, it has launched the new smartphone in the budget segment to intrigue buyers. The Nokia G20 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. There is a 128GB storage variant available. However, the availability is still in darkness. The first sale of the Nokia G20 is scheduled for July 7. All the customers who wish to purchase the smartphone can visit Amazon or Nokia’s online store to make their bookings. Since there was no hype around the launch date, we can expect that Nokia is eyeing to develop a loyal customer base.