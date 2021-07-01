Realme Dizo Products Push Limits of Budget Audio Products

Realme took the Indian market by storm back in 2018, at a time when the company that used to lead the market was one that it regularly competes with, and trades blows with, namely Xiaomi and its Redmi subsidiary. The company announced plans for a new subsidiary, Dizo, earlier this year, but post this announcement; we heard nothing about the products that were intended to launch.

Today, Realme’s Dizo sub-brand debuted it’s first truly wireless earbuds dubbed the GoPods D, which are a pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds priced under Rs 2,000 or $26. To add to this, it also unveiled its first neckband under the name of Dizo Wireless. Both products claim to offer excellent sound for a reasonable price and offer long battery life and IPX4 ratings for additional protection.

What Do We Know About Dizo’s Latest Offerings

The first of the two offerings and one that will no doubt attract a lot of attention in a price-conscious market like India is the GoPods D, which is an affordable TWS that brings with it value for money features. Each earbud comes with an in-ear design rather than the stalk-like approach which most brands take, with silicon ear-tips for proper grip.

There are two colour options on offer, namely Black and White, with the price set at Rs 1,599 or approximately $21.45. The earbuds will be on sale starting July 14 via Flipkart, and, during the first sale, users will be able to buy them for just Rs 1,399 or $19 (converted price).

According to Realme, the Dizo earbuds are quite lightweight and easy to wear, with the charging case, with the buds inside weighing just 39 grams, with every single bud weighing a measly 4.1 grams. The buds come with 10mm drivers for booming bass and a great audio experience, at least in the words of Realme. This is accompanied by a Peak+ TPU Polymer composite diaphragm capable of offering a rich sound experience.

The company has also used the Bass Boost+ algorithm for better tuning and overall clarity. In terms of battery life, a single charge of the case and buds should last for 20 hours, with a continuous listening time of 5hrs for the buds, meaning that approximately 4 charges should be squeezed out by the case. This charging comes with quick charge support so as to offer 120 minutes of playback via just 10 mins of charging.

A gaming mode lowers the latency to 110ms, and the buds also offer ENC, an IPX4 rating and Bluetooth 5.0. Touch controls are also present, with the ability to pair the buds to Realme’s standalone audio/wearable app, Realme Link.

In contrast, the neckband earphones come in four different colours, with black, blue, green and orange hues on offer. The neckband weighs 23.1 grams and comes with a metallic frame, giving the body a premium feel. The neckband also offers Magnetic Fast Pair tech, which plays music when the buds are detached.

For audio, the neckband makes use of 11.2 mm drivers with the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The neckband also offers 17 hours of constant battery life via a 150 mAh battery. For charging, the buds can be fully charged in 2hrs via a USB-C cable. Much like the TWS, the neckband offers quick charge functionality, offering 120 mins of playback on the basis of a 10 min charge.

Additional features include a Game Mode so as to reduce the latency to 88ms, and ENC, IPX4 rating and Bluetooth 5.0. For pricing, the neckband is priced at Rs 1,499 or $20 (approx), with sales starting July 7 via Flipkart. First sale users can get the neckband for just Rs 1,299 or $17.42 approx.