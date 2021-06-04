Xiaomi Has Increased the Price of Redmi Note 10 Pro Now

Xiaomi, one of the most popular smartphone sellers in India, came out with the Redmi Note 10 series back in March 2021. The company had launched multiple smartphones in the series, including Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It is well known that Xiaomi and other Chinese smartphone brands keep on altering the price of their smartphones at regular intervals. Now, according to a report from Gizmochina, Xiaomi has increased the price of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Let’s take a look at the new price of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro New Price

For the unaware, Xiaomi had earlier increased the price of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 by Rs 500 in India. The price change affected all the variants of the Redmi Note 10. However, that’s not the case with the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Even the Redmi Note 10 Pro has received a price hike of Rs 500. But the price hike has only been implemented on its 6GB+128GB variant. The smartphone had launched for Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. But after the price hike, the same variant will now cost Rs 17,499. All the colour variants of the device have received a price hike.

So now, Redmi Note 10 Pro is available in India in three variants – a) 6GB+64GB for Rs 15,999, b) 6GB+128GB for Rs 16,999, and c) 8GB+128GB for Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max hasn’t received any price hike and will be selling for the price it launched for.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 Pro launched with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1200nits. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP sensor as the primary lens paired with a 5MP macro sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.