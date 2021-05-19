Realme Nazo 30 vs Redmi Note 10S: Which One to Pick

Realme has expanded its smartphone lineup in the Malaysian market with the launch of the Narzo 30. The handset was speculated on numerous reports and leaks, now it has finally launched in the global market revealing all the vital information. The handset comes with highlighted features like the MediaTek Helio processor, 48MP camera sensor, 5,000mAh battery, and a lot more among others. Looking at the configuration of the smartphone we can say that the newly launched Narzo 30 can be pitted against the Redmi Note 10S which was recently launched in India. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications of both smartphones and see which one outperforms the other.

Realme Nazo 30 Vs Redmi Note 10S: Price

The Realme Narzo 30 is launched in the Malaysian market with a price tag of RM 799 which is around Rs 14,200 in INR. The smartphone is launched in only 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the Redmi Note 10S launched in India with a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. While the 6GB + 128GB variant is up for grabs at Rs 15,999.

Realme Nazo 30 Vs Redmi Note 10S: Display

The Realme Narzo 30 flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a pixel density of 405 ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a punch-hole cutout design to make room for the selfie shooter. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 10s houses a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch camera cutout design. The handset offers a peak brightness of 1100 nits and comes protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Realme Nazo 30 Vs Redmi Note 10S: Performance

Under the hood, the Narzo 30 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, clubbed with an integrated Mali-G76 GPU. The smartphone is backed by 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS2.1 storage. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.

Whereas, the Redmi Note 10S also draws power from the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box.

Realme Nazo 30 Vs Redmi Note 10S: Camera

As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme Narzo 30 features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 48MP primary camera sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro, and a 2MP B&W sensor along with an LED flash. Underneath the punch-hole cutout, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 10S also offers a quad-camera setup at the back panel in a rectangular bump, aligned at the top left corner of the phone. The camera module consists of a 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra+wide lens + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens. Upfront it houses a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme Nazo 30 Vs Redmi Note 10S: Battery

The Narzo 30 ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 30W fast charging support. While the Redmi Note 10S also offers the same battery capacity but with 33W fast charging support.