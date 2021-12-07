Motorola Edge S30 Will Have the Same Launch Date as Motorola X30

The recent reports have confirmed the launch date of the Motorola Edge S30. The flagship device from Motorola has been scheduled to release on December 9. Alongside Motorola Edge S30, the smartphone manufacturer is also launching Motorola X30. Previously, Motorola Edge S30 was spotted at US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing had already revealed the battery capacity and charging specification of the device. The upcoming flagship device has also received a reputable score at AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Information on Device Launch and Additional Details

General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group Chen Jin made a post on Weibo announcing the launch of Motorola Edge S30 on December 9. The handset is scheduled to launch alongside Motorola X30 which is rumoured to launch in the leading global markets as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Chen Jin also revealed some details about the device through his post. He mentioned that Motorola Edge S30 will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ SoC which has been speculated in a previous report. A screenshot was also shared by the GM on his which was the device’s score at AnTuTu benchmarking website and the handset had received decent 858,852 points. The other device Motorola X30 has been confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC through a different post made on Weibo last month.

As mentioned above Motorola Edge S30 was spotted at the US FCC which revealed a few details of the device. The listing provided the information that the device will be backed by a 4700mAh battery and will support a 33W fast charge technology. Moreover, it was also mentioned on the site that the handset will come with 5G connectivity.

Earlier information on Motorola X30’s camera setup was tipped ahead of the device launch on December 9. The report suggested that the device may come with a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone was also tipped to feature a 2MP depth sensor, while the front is expected to feature an under-display 60MP selfie camera. It was also speculated that Xiaomi 12 series will become the first smartphones to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Soc, however, as the events unfold, it seems that Motorola X30 will become the first device to feature the latest processor from Qualcomm.