Motorola Edge S30 Will Have the Same Launch Date as Motorola X30

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

The launch date of the Motorola Edge S30 and the device is all set to launch on December 9 alongside Motorola X30 which could be the first device to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC.

Highlights

  • Motorola X30 is rumoured to launch in the leading global markets as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.
  • Motorola Edge S30 will be backed by a 4700mAh battery.
  • Motorola X30 will become the first device to feature the latest processor from Qualcomm.

Follow Us

Motorola Edge S30

The recent reports have confirmed the launch date of the Motorola Edge S30. The flagship device from Motorola has been scheduled to release on December 9. Alongside Motorola Edge S30, the smartphone manufacturer is also launching Motorola X30. Previously, Motorola Edge S30 was spotted at US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The listing had already revealed the battery capacity and charging specification of the device. The upcoming flagship device has also received a reputable score at AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Information on Device Launch and Additional Details

General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group Chen Jin made a post on Weibo announcing the launch of Motorola Edge S30 on December 9. The handset is scheduled to launch alongside Motorola X30 which is rumoured to launch in the leading global markets as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Chen Jin also revealed some details about the device through his post. He mentioned that Motorola Edge S30 will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ SoC which has been speculated in a previous report. A screenshot was also shared by the GM on his which was the device’s score at AnTuTu benchmarking website and the handset had received decent 858,852 points. The other device Motorola X30 has been confirmed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC through a different post made on Weibo last month.

As mentioned above Motorola Edge S30 was spotted at the US FCC which revealed a few details of the device. The listing provided the information that the device will be backed by a 4700mAh battery and will support a 33W fast charge technology. Moreover, it was also mentioned on the site that the handset will come with 5G connectivity.

Earlier information on Motorola X30’s camera setup was tipped ahead of the device launch on December 9. The report suggested that the device may come with a triple rear camera setup which will consist of a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone was also tipped to feature a 2MP depth sensor, while the front is expected to feature an under-display 60MP selfie camera. It was also speculated that Xiaomi 12 series will become the first smartphones to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Soc, however, as the events unfold, it seems that Motorola X30 will become the first device to feature the latest processor from Qualcomm.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Motorola Edge S30 Will Have the Same Launch Date as Motorola X30

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments