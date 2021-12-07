Redmi Note 11 4G Colour and Storage Details Revealed as it Gears Up for India Launch

Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 11T 5G last month and is now planning to soon launch Redmi Note 11 4G in the Indian market. The latter device was launched in China last month and comes in as a cheaper alternative to Redmi Note 11 5G. Redmi Note 11 4G will only be the second Note-11 series from Xiaomi in India and recent reports have emerged providing information on the colour options and storage specifications about the device. It is also anticipated that the device will be relatively affordable since it does not support 5G connectivity.

New Details on the Device

For the Indian markets, it is speculated that the device will be available in three storage variants. This will include 4GB RAM +64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM +128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM +128GB internal storage options. Moreover, the speculations suggest that the colour options available for the device will be Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.

Specifications of the Device

The Redmi Note 11 4G comes with a display featuring a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, the display also has a 180Hz touch sampling rate and carries a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The device’s camera module includes a triple rear camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the device has an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and also features a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also features MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Redmi Note 11 4G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supported an 18W fast charge technology and 9W reverse charging technology. The smartphone maker has also bundled a 22W fast charging in the box. The connectivity options on Redmi note 11 4G includes 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.