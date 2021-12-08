Airtel, BSNL, Jio, Excitel Broadband Plans for Students

The demand for home internet has risen manifold in recent times whether it is for streaming and gaming, work from home, online learning or small businesses. ISPs (Internet Service Providers) provide a huge variety of broadband plans that are curated to meet the needs of the targeted user base. Since the beginning of the pandemic, students across the country have become dependent on the internet for almost all of their learning. Major ISPs of the country provide their respective low-cost broadband plans that are suited for students in terms of affordability as well as performance. Mentioned below are the plans that students looking for inexpensive broadband plans can opt for.

Airtel’s “Basic Plan”

Airtel using its Fibernet technology provides high-speed internet of up to 1 Gbps. With Airtel Xstream Fiber the users are in for a better, enhanced, faster and seamless internet experience across multiple devices as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection. Airtel Provides a lot of options while choosing a broadband plan, however, students can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

100 Mbps Plan from Excitel

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Thus, the 100 Mbps plan is the cheapest plan students can go for and the monthly cost becomes much less if the users opt for the annual plan. The 100 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience.

The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also avail of the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.

30 Mbps Plan from JioFiber

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, students can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. This is rather one of the cheaper plans from the ISP and hence it doesn’t include subscriptions to any OTT platform like the higher-priced plans from JioFiber, however, it is one of the better options when users are looking for cost-effective plans.

Two Cost-Effective Plans from BSNL

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for students who want pocket-friendly options with adequate internet speed. The ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL provides 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month.

Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with an FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and both these plans also offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.