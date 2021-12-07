Motorola Might Bring Two New Devices to India in Q1 2022

Motorola, a popular smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to expand its product portfolio early in 2022. The company has been playing with a range of smartphones in all categories, including high-end flagships, budget, and mid-range. There are reports saying that Motorola is going to be one of the first companies in the world to launch a smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

A Mobile91 report suggests that Motorola might be planning to bring two new smartphones to India soon. The company might launch two new devices in the first quarter of 2022. What’s worth noting here is that one of those devices might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This might mean that Motorola will also be one of the earliest to introduce the Indian market with the latest flagship Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm.

Moto Edge X30 Might Come to India

There is a real possibility that Moto Edge X30 might come to India. The device is all set to launch in the China market on December 9, 2021. However, it might not come to India with the same name. This could be the first smartphone to come from Motorola in India in 2022.

The second smartphone could be the Moto G71. The publication’s report said that it could also be the Moto G200 or Moto G41. Note that neither the Moto G200 nor the Moto G41 have launched officially yet. Both the devices are expected to be launched in China first then make it to other markets.

Motorola is also going to be launching the Moto G51 in India later this week, on December 10, 2021. The Moto Edge X30 is expected to be a flagships smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED panel display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might come packed with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in the China market.