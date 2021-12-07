Vodafone Idea Partners With Tanla to Grow Enterprise Business

In the bid to grow its enterprise business, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has partnered with Tanla, a leading CPaaS provider. The partnership between both companies will see Tanla becoming the exclusive provider of solutions to encrypt, secure, and enhance performance for the complete international messaging traffic on Vodafone Idea’s network. As per estimates, India’s international messaging market is worth around Rs 3,500 crore annually.

The partnership will be centred on Wisely, a cloud-based platform co-developed with Microsoft. Wisely enables a digital marketplace that brings together suppliers and enterprises connected by secure express routes and Microsoft’s global network. Note that the platform is powered by blockchain which will ensure is complete transparency. The platform deployed will also ensure that it complies with all the necessary regulations.

Tanla and VIL Confident About Changing the Future of Messaging Industry in India

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea, said, the company is looking to build on its partnership with Tanla and ensure that Vi is ahead of the curve in the business communications space.

Vodafone Idea is one of the first companies to adopt Tanla’s Wisely platform. Wisely enables critical capabilities for the enterprise customers of Vodafone Idea.

Nevatia said, “Vi Business is focussed at providing technology-based solutions to enterprises enabling digital transformation, productivity and efficiency enhancement. We are the early adopters of Wisely Platform from Tanla which brings critical capabilities for our enterprise customers.”

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited said that the company’s partnership with Vodafone Idea is a massive step forward in the direction of leading the global digital interactions space. Reddy believes that this partnership is going to help Tanla expand its global footprint by addressing the needs of enterprises not just in India but across the globe.

Reddy added, “It gives me great inspiration to expand our long-standing partnership with Vi in our joint pursuit to move all digital interactions to a secure and trusted platform.”